Olympics Will Go On Despite Coronavirus in 2021, IOC Vice President Says Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games won’t be postponed again, IOC Vice President John Coates shared with press. Despite the IOC President Yoshiro Mori for the Toyko Games saying that the game could be cancelled if the coronavirus pandemic is still a threat, Mr. Coates is saying the opposite. “It will take place with or without [...] 👓 View full article