Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China says 'never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh'

DNA Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Amid the ongoing India-China border tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said that China has 'never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh'. This comes in the backdrop of reports emerging over the past few days alleging that five people from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News

China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News 02:17

 Arunachal Pradesh families allege 5 men were kidnapped by Chinese PLA troops; Donald Trump offers help on India, China border standoff, calls situation 'nasty'; Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister meet amid LAC tensions; NCW demands Shiv Sena MLA arrest after threat to Kangana Ranaut over Mumbai...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demand for wooden toys jumps in Moradabad amid conflict with China [Video]

Demand for wooden toys jumps in Moradabad amid conflict with China

Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic. They are hopeful as government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops [Video]

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published
5 boys of Arunachal abducted by Chinese Army, claims Congress's Ninong Ering [Video]

5 boys of Arunachal abducted by Chinese Army, claims Congress's Ninong Ering

In a self made video, Congress leader Ninong Ering claimed that five boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh have been abducted by China's PLA (People's Liberation Army). He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

5 people from Arunachal reportedly abducted by Chinese PLA

 Amid continuing *India-China* tensions, five people from Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), triggering tension among the...
Mid-Day

Did Chinese Army really abduct Indians in Arunachal Pradesh? Kiren Rijiju's tweet raises key questions

 Amid the border tension between India and China, reports emerged on Saturday alleging that five people from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh...
DNA

Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal

 Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this