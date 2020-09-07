China says 'never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh' Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amid the ongoing India-China border tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said that China has 'never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh'. This comes in the backdrop of reports emerging over the past few days alleging that five people from the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh... 👓 View full article

