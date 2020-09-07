Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Czech Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

WorldNews Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Czech Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82PRAGUE (AP) — Jiri Menzel, a Czech director whose 1966 movie “Closely Watched Trains” won the Academy Award for the best foreign language film has died. He was 82. Menzel’s wife, Olga, announced his death late Sunday, saying he died the previous day. No details were given. Three years ago, Menzel underwent a brain operation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jiří Menzel Jiří Menzel Czech film director, actor, director, scriptwriter, writer and university educator

Jiri Menzel: Oscar winning Czech director dies at 82

 The director, awarded for Closely Watched Trains, died aged 82 after battling serious health issues.
BBC News

Czech Republic Czech Republic Country in Central Europe

Scots given 'assurance' Czech game will go ahead

 The Scottish FA says it has received "categorical assurance" Monday's game in the Czech Republic will go ahead.
BBC News

‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech speaker tells parliament, likely to rile China

 TAIPEI--The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday, channeling late U.S. President John F...
WorldNews

Czech Speaker to Pay ‘High Price’ for Taiwan Visit

 PRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an..
WorldNews
Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine [Video]

Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport after the Czech Republic, Switzerlandand Jamaica were added to the Government's quarantine list. Travellersreturning from the three countries after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Academy Awards Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements

Bradley Cooper says awards shows are “utterly meaningless”

 Bradley Cooper has shared his thoughts on the Hollywood awards circuit, calling it “very interesting and utterly meaningless”. The star has been nominated..
WorldNews

Alexander Payne denies Rose McGowan's assault allegations; McGowan says she will 'expose him'

 Rose McGowan came forward with statutory rape allegations against Alexander Payne, claiming the Oscar-winning director "groomed" her when she was 15.
USATODAY.com
Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News [Video]

Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News

Cooper Hoffman, the son of Oscar-winning actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, is starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled 1970s-set coming-of-age story.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:07Published

'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration Paul Rusesabagina arrested, accused of terrorism

 Rusesabagina's role in saving refugees during the 1994 genocide inspired an Oscar-nominated film. He has more recently been known for his criticism of the..
WorldNews

Prague Prague Capital of the Czech Republic

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon [Video]

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday, completing a 21.1-kilometer course in Prague in one hour 5.34 minutes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race [Video]

Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir smashed the world record for the half marathon in women-only races on Saturday (September 5), completing a 21.1-kilometre course in Prague in 1 hour 5 minutes and 34 seconds.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published
Daredevil divers plunge into Prague river [Video]

Daredevil divers plunge into Prague river

A scaled down version of Highjump Legends, the biggest cliff-diving event in Central Europe, was held in Prague on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this