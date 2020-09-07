|
Czech Oscar winning director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
PRAGUE (AP) — Jiri Menzel, a Czech director whose 1966 movie “Closely Watched Trains” won the Academy Award for the best foreign language film has died. He was 82. Menzel’s wife, Olga, announced his death late Sunday, saying he died the previous day. No details were given. Three years ago, Menzel underwent a brain operation...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jiří Menzel Czech film director, actor, director, scriptwriter, writer and university educator
Jiri Menzel: Oscar winning Czech director dies at 82The director, awarded for Closely Watched Trains, died aged 82 after battling serious health issues.
BBC News
Czech Republic Country in Central Europe
Scots given 'assurance' Czech game will go aheadThe Scottish FA says it has received "categorical assurance" Monday's game in the Czech Republic will go ahead.
BBC News
‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech speaker tells parliament, likely to rile ChinaTAIPEI--The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday, channeling late U.S. President John F...
WorldNews
Czech Speaker to Pay ‘High Price’ for Taiwan VisitPRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an..
WorldNews
Travellers rush back to UK to beat quarantine
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Academy Awards American awards given annually for excellence in cinematic achievements
Bradley Cooper says awards shows are “utterly meaningless”Bradley Cooper has shared his thoughts on the Hollywood awards circuit, calling it “very interesting and utterly meaningless”. The star has been nominated..
WorldNews
Alexander Payne denies Rose McGowan's assault allegations; McGowan says she will 'expose him'Rose McGowan came forward with statutory rape allegations against Alexander Payne, claiming the Oscar-winning director "groomed" her when she was 15.
USATODAY.com
Cooper Hoffman Set to Star in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s Drama | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:07Published
'Hotel Rwanda' inspiration Paul Rusesabagina arrested, accused of terrorismRusesabagina's role in saving refugees during the 1994 genocide inspired an Oscar-nominated film. He has more recently been known for his criticism of the..
WorldNews
Prague Capital of the Czech Republic
Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever women's half marathon
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
Jepchirchir runs fastest-ever half marathon in women-only race
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:07Published
Daredevil divers plunge into Prague river
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:41Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this