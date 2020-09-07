Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

Greek island returners to England face quarantine



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals.

