Serena Williams fights off Maria Sakkari, advances to U.S. Open quarterfinals

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams survives a tough battle for a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 triumph over No. 22 Maria Sakkari of Greece on Monday at the U.S. Open.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open 00:38

 On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...

