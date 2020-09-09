Serena Williams' daughter Olympia loves tennis and watching her mom practice
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Serena Williams issued an ominous warning to budding young tennis players on Monday -- her three-year-old daughter loves the game and will soon take it up. "She's a fan of tennis, she loves watching, she comes out and watches me practice," Williams said of Olympia after moving into the US Open last eight.
On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...