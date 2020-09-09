Global  
 

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia loves tennis and watching her mom practice

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams' daughter Olympia loves tennis and watching her mom practiceSerena Williams issued an ominous warning to budding young tennis players on Monday -- her three-year-old daughter loves the game and will soon take it up. "She's a fan of tennis, she loves watching, she comes out and watches me practice," Williams said of Olympia after moving into the US Open last eight.

The toddler was seen...
0
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open 00:38

 On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part:...

