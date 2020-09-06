Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams Gets Support from Daughter Olympia & Husband Alexis Ohanian at U.S. Open 2020!

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams‘ daughter is cheering on her mom! The 38-year-old tennis pro’s husband Alexis Ohanian brought along 3-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia to support Serena during her match at the 2020 U.S. Open on Saturday afternoon (September 5) at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published
Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter [Video]

Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

Miranda Kerr has shared her excitement at ex-husband Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy as he has welcomed a baby girl with his pop star fiancee Katy Perry.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Woman Pranks Husband to Get Him to Come Home Early [Video]

Woman Pranks Husband to Get Him to Come Home Early

This woman was chilling at home with her daughter, while her husband was out enjoying with his friends for too long. So they came up with an idea to make him come home early. She called him up and told..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this

britpop86

Candice Michele` RT @JustJared: Little Olympia is cheering on mom Serena Williams at the #USOpen! https://t.co/DdcIiulisb 10 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Little Olympia is cheering on mom Serena Williams at the #USOpen! https://t.co/DdcIiulisb 42 minutes ago