|
American Airlines shows support for Black staff, passengers with Black Lives Matter pins
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
American Airlines has become the latest major airline to support its employees wearing Black Lives Matter pins on the job.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States
McCormack pulled up on BLM virus linkDeputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has accepted he was wrong to link a Black Lives Matter rally to the outbreak of Victoria's second coronavirus wave.
SBS
Protests continue in Portland after more than 100 consecutive daysPortland's protests were declared a "riot" over the weekend, as demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement passed the 100-day mark. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News
Black Lives Matter: Portland protester accidentally sets himself on fireShocking footage has captured the moment a protester set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail as unrest gripped major US cities.It was filmed in Portland on..
New Zealand Herald
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:56Published
American Airlines Major airline of the United States
The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to flyAmerican Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would permanently eliminate fees associated with changing or canceling a flight. The news comes less than a..
The Verge
American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs in October without aid
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this