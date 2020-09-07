China targets more journalists from US media outlets

Global  
 

China targets more journalists from US media outletsAP, BEIJING China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four US media outlets, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said yesterday, making them vulnerable to expulsion in apparent retribution for Washington’s targeting of Chinese reporters working in the US. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded by saying applications for renewal were being processed and those reporters involved would not have their lives in China “affected in any way.” However, ministry...
