|
UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage, triggering warnings that it risks damaging its international reputation. Alarm bells rang in Brussels after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning new legislation that would override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty he signed last year. The Financial Times said a bill to be put before parliament this week would undermine agreements relating to Northern Ireland customs and state aid. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland, which...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: Olivia Dean boards ‘sunshine van’ to play live musicMusician Olivia Dean, from east London, has turned to a bright yellow van to play live music again.
BBC News
Wall Street, China getting closer despite tensions in tech industry: The EconomistLONDON, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Although tensions between the United States and China in technology industry continue to grow, "Wall Street and China are getting..
WorldNews
London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:16Published
UK Judge Rejects Bid to Delay Assange Extradition HearingA British judge on Monday rejected a request by lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to delay his extradition hearing until next year to give his lawyers..
WorldNews
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
UK ramps up no-deal preparations as EU trade talks stallBritain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 114 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
EU warns UK on commitments ahead of more Brexit trade talksThe European Union warned the British Government today that any attempt to renege on commitments made ahead of its departure from the bloc earlier this year..
New Zealand Herald
UK-EU tensions mount ahead of fresh Brexit talks
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:07Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU, UK sound alarm over Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova’s ‘abduction,’ threaten sanctionsEuropean nations have expressed concerns over the fate of Maria Kolesnikova – one of Belarus’ leading opposition figures, apparently kidnapped in Minsk –..
WorldNews
Amnesty International accuses Malta of using 'illegal tactics' against migrantsAmnesty International condemned Malta on Tuesday for what it described as "illegal tactics" in the Mediterranean against immigrants making the dangerous crossing..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:24Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published
UK government warned not to renege on Brexit dealLondon (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews
Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:02Published
Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921
Haaland stars as Norway thrash Northern IrelandErling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth both score twice as Northern Ireland suffer a 5-1 humbling by Norway in their Nations League game in Belfast.
BBC News
Brexit: Von der Leyen warns no deal if UK breaks 'international law' on Northern Ireland
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:25Published
New Brexit law will not 'tear up' EU trade plansNo 10 confirms new legislation could change trade rules in Northern Ireland, but deny the measures are extreme.
BBC News
Financial Times London-based international daily newspaper
Leaders react to Government ‘treachery’ on BrexitA “treacherous betrayal” enacted by a group of Tory “charlatans” is how various political figures have described the Government’s reported plan to..
WorldNews
Amazon takes down a five-star fraud in the UKIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon’s top reviewers in the UK appear to have engaged in fraud, leaving thousands of five-star ratings in..
The Verge
Read Apple’s commitment to freedom of expression that doesn’t mention ChinaIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On Friday, Apple published a new human rights policy committing to “freedom of information and expression”..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this