UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

Labour: Boris Johnson is ‘pushing the country to a no deal’



Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says that Boris Johnson is "pushing the country to a no deal" following reports that the prime minister is planning to override key parts of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act.

