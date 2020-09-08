Global  
 

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EULONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage, triggering warnings that it risks damaging its international reputation. Alarm bells rang in Brussels after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning new legislation that would override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty he signed last year. The Financial Times said a bill to be put before parliament this week would undermine agreements relating to Northern Ireland customs and state aid. Under the protocol, Northern Ireland, which...
