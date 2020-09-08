Global  
 

Trump orders reporter to remove his mask at press briefing

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Trump orders reporter to remove his mask at press briefingPresident Donald Trump demanded that a reporter remove his face mask in the middle of a question at a White House press briefing on Monday — but the journalist refused. "You're going to have to take that off. Just take it off," said Trump as he pointed to the mask worn by Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters. "How many feet are you away?" asked the irritable president, referring to social distancing efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19. "If you don't take it off, you're very muffled. So if you take it off, it would be a lot easier." But Mason could easily be understood on a recording of the exchange. He began his question referring to Trump's decision two years ago...
Ex-FBI agent says President Trump is "compromised"

 Strzok also denied setting up a "perjury trap" when he interviewed Michael Flynn in 2017.
CBS News
Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos [Video]

Mail-in vote surge may mean Election Week chaos

[NFA] Presidential election night results may give a narrow lead for Republican Donald Trump, but a delay in counting mail-in ballots could then tip the race to Democrat Joe Biden. How will Trump react? This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

Democrats making major push for Wisconsin in 2020 campaign

 Ahead of the November election, Democrats are making a major push for Wisconsin. According to the latest CBS News Battleground Tacker poll, Joe Biden leads..
CBS News

Drugmakers vow to hold off on virus vaccine until it's safe

 Joint pledge from nine drugmakers comes as the Trump administration is pushing for a coronavirus vaccine this fall.
CBS News

Republicans Revive 2018 Strategy, Hoping for Better Result: Scare Voters

 President Trump and his party are using a playbook that aims to alarm people about crime in their backyards. It didn’t work in 2018, but both parties think it..
NYTimes.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

'Take it off': Trump requested a White House reporter remove his mask while asking a question. He didn't.

 Trump, who was not wearing a mask during the outdoor news conference on the North Portico of the White House, has vacillated on the issue of masks.
USATODAY.com

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz

 HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent Monday diminishing each other’s credentials on the economy and..
WorldNews
Trump asks 'muffled' Reuters journalist to remove mask [Video]

Trump asks 'muffled' Reuters journalist to remove mask

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (September 7) asked Reuters journalist Jeff Mason to take off his face mask while asking a question during a news conference at the White House.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published
Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing [Video]

Trump Repeats Numerous False Claims In Briefing

Trump used a Labor Day press briefing at the White House to give a campaign-style address. In it, he attacked his political opponents, touting the alleged success the US has had. He specifically pointed out his efforts against the coronavirus, reports CNN. He repeated many false and misleading claims along the way. In all, he repeated at least 11 falsehoods and a few more that were misleading or lacked context.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Boatmen at Varanasi ghats facing severe financial crisis [Video]

COVID-19: Boatmen at Varanasi ghats facing severe financial crisis

Boat business has been badly affected amid COVID-19 lockdown. The boatmen from ghats of Varanasi are still reeling under severe financial stress due to fewer footfalls of the visitors at the ghats. The ghats of Varanasi have become deserted due to the pandemic. The boatmen alleged that they are getting no assistance from the government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Fire broke out in COVID, emergency ward at Vadodara hospital [Video]

Fire broke out in COVID, emergency ward at Vadodara hospital

Fire broke out at Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital on September 08. Incident took place in COVID and emergency ward of the hospital. Ward was vacated at first instance. The reason for fire was a short circuit. Fire tenders were present at the spot. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
COVID-19 makes comeback in Delhi, over 3,000 new cases reported in 24 hrs [Video]

COVID-19 makes comeback in Delhi, over 3,000 new cases reported in 24 hrs

COVID-19 infections appear to give a comeback in the national capital. Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 cases that were recovered and 19 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,377 in the state. 10,601 new COVID-19 positive cases and 73 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on September 08. In last 24 hours, Karnataka recoded 7,866 new infections. Total cases strand at 4,12,190 in state. Tamil Nadu reported 5,684 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID tally to 4,74,940. The Indian Council of Medical Research reported that so far 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested. On September 07, 10,98,621 samples were tested in the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published
Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse" [Video]

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published

