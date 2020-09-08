|
Trump orders reporter to remove his mask at press briefing
President Donald Trump demanded that a reporter remove his face mask in the middle of a question at a White House press briefing on Monday — but the journalist refused. "You're going to have to take that off. Just take it off," said Trump as he pointed to the mask worn by Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters. "How many feet are you away?" asked the irritable president, referring to social distancing efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19. "If you don't take it off, you're very muffled. So if you take it off, it would be a lot easier." But Mason could easily be understood on a recording of the exchange. He began his question referring to Trump's decision two years ago...
