Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warnsThe Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have used the summer to get a “very effective” test-and-trace system running....
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Starmer: Test and Trace system

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse" 01:40

 Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point...

