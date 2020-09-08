|
Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should have used the summer to get a “very effective” test-and-trace system running....
