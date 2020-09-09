Global  
 

Kabul bomb: Deadly blast targets Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh

BBC News Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
At least 10 people are killed in a blast in Kabul targeting former spy chief Amrullah Saleh.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Afghan VP Saleh unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul: Spokesman

Afghan VP Saleh unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul: Spokesman 03:35

 At least two killed in roadside explosion targeting the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, officials say.

