Roadside bomb attack in Kabul misses Afghan vice president, but kills four
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted First Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a health ministry spokesman said, including...
