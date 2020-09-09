Roadside bomb attack in Kabul misses Afghan vice president, but kills four

Sikh families from Afghanistan relocated in Delhi gurudwaras



Around 138 Sikh families from Afghanistan have been relocated in Delhi. They are currently staying in Gurudwaras that are run by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee."It's been 16 days here. I lost my parents and brother in bomb blast. We left everything including our houses," said Balbir Singh, Afghan migrant. "There are 138 persons in 31 rooms here. We are providing them with all the basic amenities to live. We are taking take of them as family," said Harjit S Bedi, Chief Vice Chancellor, Motibagh Gurudwara. Sikhs started returning following Kabul bomb blast, which claimed 25 lives.

