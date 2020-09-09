Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey earthquake? 3.1-magnitude quake shakes people awake early Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was confirmed to have struck in Freehold early Wednesday morning, waking people across central New Jersey
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey

Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey 00:14

 A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Rare earthquake strikes New Jersey

 Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.
CBS News

Some older Americans committed to voting in person despite COVID

 Cleadel Waye, a New Jersey college professor and veteran educator, fought hard for civil rights in the '60s -- laying down in front of bulldozers in her teenage..
WorldNews

Sweltering crowds throng to beaches for Labor Day weekend, despite pandemic worries

 As Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Freehold Township, New Jersey Freehold Township, New Jersey Borough in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey [Video]

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:48Published
Beach Goers Flock To Jersey Shore For Labor Day [Video]

Beach Goers Flock To Jersey Shore For Labor Day

Many people are staking out their spots on the Jersey Shore this Labor Day. As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, masks are required on New Jersey beaches if social distancing isn't possible.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:42Published
Battleship New Jersey To Temporarily Close On Tuesday [Video]

Battleship New Jersey To Temporarily Close On Tuesday

The ship's board of trustees say fewer people have been visiting the U.S.S. New Jersey so they made the decision to close the ship until conditions improve.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this