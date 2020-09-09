Global  
 

Congress launches probe into 'alarming pattern' of tragedies at Fort Hood military base

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Two U.S. House subcommittees have launched an investigation into "an alarming pattern of recent tragedies" at Fort Hood, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen's death.
News video: Need2Know: Fort Hood Probe, Cali Pot Farm Deaths & Louisville PD Historic Appointment

Need2Know: Fort Hood Probe, Cali Pot Farm Deaths & Louisville PD Historic Appointment 02:35

 These are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Related videos from verified sources

Family of missing soldier seeks answers [Video]

Family of missing soldier seeks answers

The family of a missing Brockton soldier is calling on Congress to investigate Fort Hood.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:57Published
Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:52Published
Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Last Week Near Base Believed To Have Drowned [Video]

Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Last Week Near Base Believed To Have Drowned

A preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, to be consistent with a drowning, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published

