|
Congress launches probe into 'alarming pattern' of tragedies at Fort Hood military base
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Two U.S. House subcommittees have launched an investigation into "an alarming pattern of recent tragedies" at Fort Hood, including Spc. Vanessa Guillen's death.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as Congress general secretaries, Randeep Surjewala comes out gainerAzad was among the 23 leaders who had written a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for a complete overhaul of the organisation, a full-time president and..
DNA
Congress' two sitting MLAs and RJD's Raghopur veteran Bhola Rai join Nitish Kumar's JD(U)
IndiaTimes
Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Congress declares first list of 15 candidatesThe Congress on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
IndiaTimes
Bihar polls: Congress says BJP politicising Sushant death, Sushil Modi responds
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18Published
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
A Year of Heartbreak and Bloodshed at Fort HoodMore Fort Hood soldiers have died in homicides than in battle since 2016, and officials and family members are struggling to understand why.
NYTimes.com
Navajo Nation wants investigation after latest Fort Hood deathThe Navajo Nation has joined calls for an accounting of the deaths at Fort Hood after one of its members became the latest soldier from the Army post to die this..
CBS News
Another Fort Hood soldier dies days after collapsing during trainingChee is believed to have collapsed on his 25th birthday.
CBS News
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Judges halt Trump plan to upend congressional apportionmentSince the first census was taken, the U.S. has counted non-citizens for the purposes of awarding seats in the House of Representatives.
CBS News
Expert on genocide and anti-Semitism lays out the frightening parallels between QAnon and Hitler’s NazisThe QAnon conspiracy cult enjoyed a major victory when, on August 11, far-right extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene won a GOP congressional primary in Georgia —..
WorldNews
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise on "The Takeout" — 2/7/2020House Republican Whip Steve Scalise talks about his recovery and physical therapy regimen after the 2017 shooting that left him seriously wounded, on this week's..
CBS News
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this