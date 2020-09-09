|
Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un letters
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Bob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
