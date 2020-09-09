Global  
 

Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un letters

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Bob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH 01:33

 After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.

Biden: Trump 'lied' about COVID-19 'for months' [Video]

Biden: Trump 'lied' about COVID-19 'for months'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday, citing journalist Bob Woodward, said President Donald Trump "lied" to the American public about the threat of the coronavirus "on purpose."

Trump Admits Minimizing the Virus, Woodward Reports in New Book

 The president didn’t “want to create a panic” even as he said it was more dangerous than the flu, he told the journalist Bob Woodward.
White House Asked Justice Dept. to Take Over Defamation Suit Against Trump, Barr Says

 The attorney general argued that the intervention was routine but did not say why the department waited 10 months to step in.
Whistleblower: Homeland Security Leaders Downplayed Threats from Russia and White Supremacists

 The former head of the Homeland Security Department’s intelligence division has accused three senior leaders of warping the agency around President Trump’s..
DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit [Video]

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. This report produced by Jonah Green.

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases

The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.

COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue [Video]

COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.

North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage [Video]

North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon. After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort. About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept. The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

What does "denuclearization" mean for North Korea?

 On "The Takeout" Gen. Michael Hayden explains what Kim Jung Un is hoping to get out his planned summit with President Trump in June, and what could happen if..
Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong Un

 Former top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
"The Takeout" travels to Hanoi

 This week on "The Takeout" CBS News Radio correspondent Steven Portnoy hosts from Hanoi, Vietnam following President Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un.
