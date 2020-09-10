|
'Shock, grief, pain and dismay': 3 National Guard members killed in Tennessee plane crash
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The plane took off from the Warren County airport and crashed in a nearby field, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
Tennessee authorities are looking for a loose tiger after reported sightings in KnoxvilleLocal authorities in Knoxville, Tennessee, are working to locate a tiger that was spotted by a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy.
USATODAY.com
Tiger on the loose in Knoxville, TennesseeZoo Knoxville officials said all tigers at the zoo had been accounted for.
CBS News
Republicans pressure platforms with new 230 billPhoto by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a new bill Tuesday aimed at chipping away some of the protections..
The Verge
United States National Guard Reserve force of the United States Army and Air Force
At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National ForestThe Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest..
CBS News
National Guard helicopters airlift trapped campers near wildfireAt least two were severely injured, 10 moderately injured and 51 suffered minor or no injuries, the Fresno Fire Department said.
CBS News
Biden focuses on Jacob Blake, Trump touts police, and other takeaways from dueling Kenosha visitsWhile Biden focused on the racial injustice that led to recent upheaval, Trump used his trip to praise the National Guard and local law enforcement.
USATODAY.com
National Transportation Safety Board United States government investigative agency for civil transportation accidents
Tweets about this