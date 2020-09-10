Global  
 

'Shock, grief, pain and dismay': 3 National Guard members killed in Tennessee plane crash

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The plane took off from the Warren County airport and crashed in a nearby field, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
 Tennessee Air National Guard officials said they are shocked and saddened by the loss of Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus.

