Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Dies at 82

VOA News Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News 02:01

 Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82 [Video]

Actress Diana Rigg Dies At 82

Diana Rigg gained fame on the 1960's British spy series "The Avengers" and more recently on "Game Of Thrones"

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:43Published
Diana Rigg Dead At 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg Dead At 82

British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82

James Bond and Game of Thrones star Diana Rigg dies aged 82 Diana was known for playing Emma Peel in the 1960s hit show The Avengers.
Daily Record

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Dies At 82 From Cancer

 'She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life'
Daily Caller

Diana Rigg Dead - 'The Avengers' & 'Game of Thrones' Star Dies at 82

 Diana Rigg has sadly passed away. The award-winning British actress has died at the age of 82, BBC reported on Thursday (September 10). “She died peacefully...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Born2BLiberal

Lynn Bell RT @Variety: Diana Rigg, Star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ Dies at 82 https://t.co/VbemiCm8nu 56 seconds ago

FJasonWhitaker1

F Jason Whitaker RT @producerdeb: R.I.P. 'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82 💔💔💔 https://t.co/2kt4O5YKCm 3 minutes ago

AlinaZyczkowska

Alina Zyczkowska RT @guardiannews: Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies aged 82 https://t.co/kD393Ay8GC 3 minutes ago

cocoabuttery

Jackie Pucci RT @SkyNews: Diana Rigg, star of The Avengers and Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82 - here's a look back at her career in pictures… 4 minutes ago

DianaDeeJarvis

Diana Dee Jarvis Dame Diana Rigg, star of 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones', dies aged 82 https://t.co/cViU1Wmaaz via @YahooEnt 6 minutes ago

Mcbennie_

Mcbennie Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies at the age of 82 https://t.co/bp7jkFIcDo 6 minutes ago

Iam_Yussy

SMILE 🌎 STARBOY 🌠 Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies at the age of 82 https://t.co/I3nnehvMkc 6 minutes ago

Adeshokan_b

Mr Dotun Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies at the age of 82 https://t.co/GJ84eh8Y9L 6 minutes ago