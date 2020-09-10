|
Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
A trio of federal judges in New York on Thursday ruled that Trump's order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count was unlawful.
