Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count

Anguished search for son who vanished at border



The parents of a 12-year-old Guatemalan boy named Gustavo, who struggles to speak, has deformed limbs and suffered a machete attack, sent their son to the United States alone amid turmoil in Mexico. They hoped for a better future for him in the U.S., until he vanished and was deported to Guatemala, where he's targeted and bullied. Gavino Garay tells the story.

Credit: Reuters - Politics