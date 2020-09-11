|
Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off Census
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Watch VideoA federal court has blocked an order from the Trump administration to leave undocumented immigrants out of the census count.
Census totals determine how many U.S. representatives each state gets.
In July, the president ordered the Commerce Department to leave undocumented immigrants out, but a panel of judges...
