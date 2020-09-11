Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off Census Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

A federal court has blocked an order from the Trump administration to leave undocumented immigrants out of the census count.



Census totals determine how many U.S. representatives each state gets.



