Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off Census

Newsy Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Court Blocks Order To Keep Undocumented Immigrants Off CensusWatch VideoA federal court has blocked an order from the Trump administration to leave undocumented immigrants out of the census count.

Census totals determine how many U.S. representatives each state gets.

In July, the president ordered the Commerce Department to leave undocumented immigrants out, but a panel of judges...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census [Video]

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:54Published
Walsh Tells Immigrants Not To Be Intimidated By Census [Video]

Walsh Tells Immigrants Not To Be Intimidated By Census

Boston's mayor said President Trump's move to cut immigrants from U.S. Census likely won't hold up in court.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:56Published
Sacramento City Leaders Suing Over President Trump's Census Order [Video]

Sacramento City Leaders Suing Over President Trump's Census Order

Councilmember Eric Guerra and other leaders are suing over the president's order to exclude illegal immigrants from the census.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count

 A trio of federal judges in New York on Thursday ruled that Trump's order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count was unlawful.
USATODAY.com

Federal appeals court strikes down Trump administration policy on keeping undocumented immigrants from being counted in the census

 A three-judge panel from a federal court in New York has blocked President Trump’s order to exclude counting illegal immigrants when redrawing congressional...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Progressive_MD

Progressive Maryland RT @CASAforall: Success! A federal court has blocked 🙅🏽‍♀️the Trump administration’s order to keep undocumented #immigrants from being coun… 28 minutes ago

CASAforall

CASA Success! A federal court has blocked 🙅🏽‍♀️the Trump administration’s order to keep undocumented #immigrants from be… https://t.co/ypIgOF8nf5 2 hours ago

DiiShep

Dii Shep Court blocks Trump order to exclude undocumented immigrants from census count https://t.co/CjaW9LoEh8… https://t.co/uXtlpIqDGE 4 hours ago

RockyFark

❌ Rocky ❌ Federal Court Blocks Trump's Order to Exclude Illegals From Census A federal court has blocked an order from Presid… https://t.co/uNHTv2eqBo 11 hours ago