After decades of feuding, Will Smith is all smiles with 'Fresh Prince' co-star Janet Hubert

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Will Smith shared a photo of what seemed to end his historic feud with co-star Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv.
Will Smith Teases 'Fresh Prince' Reunion Including Original Aunt Viv

 Thirty years after the premiere of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the Banks family's together again with one very surprising inclusion -- Janet Huber, the OG..
TMZ.com
Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot [Video]

Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

Will Smith announced Tuesday on his YouTube Channel that the new series has been signed by Peacock. Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service, according to reports at CNN. "We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch." Smith The video showed him on a virtual call with others including writer/director Morgan Cooper. The new series is titled "Bel-Air," for the posh Los Angeles neighborhood where it takes place.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Will Smith confirms 'Fresh Prince' reboot is coming to Peacock [Video]

Will Smith confirms 'Fresh Prince' reboot is coming to Peacock

Smith announced the reboot in a video published to his YouTube channel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast to reunite for special

 The unscripted special is set to tape on September 10th, the date the show first premiered in 1990.
CBS News

