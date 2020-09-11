After decades of feuding, Will Smith is all smiles with 'Fresh Prince' co-star Janet Hubert

Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot



Will Smith announced Tuesday on his YouTube Channel that the new series has been signed by Peacock. Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service, according to reports at CNN. "We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch." Smith The video showed him on a virtual call with others including writer/director Morgan Cooper. The new series is titled "Bel-Air," for the posh Los Angeles neighborhood where it takes place.

