Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oregon wildfires: False Oregon fire rumours 'inundate' officers

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
A deluge of misinformation about fires in Oregon prompted local officials to debunk rumours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations

Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations 01:55

 Deadly wildfires raging across Oregon kept half a million people under evacuation alert on Saturday even as weary firefighters took advantage of improved weather to go on the offensive against the blazes. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Oregon residents assess losses as fires still burn

 Evacuees who fled a wildfire east of Salem, Oregon earlier this week are returning to assess their losses in a desolate and smoke-choked landscape. Authorities..
USATODAY.com

13-year-old boy found dead in Oregon wildfire with his dog on his lap

 A 13-year-old boy is one of the fatal victims of the wildfire devastating the state of Oregon in the US.Wyatt Tofte's boy was found inside a car by authorities..
New Zealand Herald

Trump to Visit California After Criticism Over Silence on Wildfires

 The announcement came after the president acknowledged a wildfire season that so far has claimed 17 lives and destroyed millions of acres of land in California,..
NYTimes.com

Firefighters struggling to contain wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington

 Firefighters are struggling to contain fires across California, Oregon, and Washington. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN..
CBS News

"In those burned-out areas, we're not talking about anything that is recoverable": City manager in Oregon on wildfire damage

 As wildfires rage across the state of Oregon, the city of Talent was one of the hardest-hit areas. City manager Sandra Spelliscy joins CBSN to talk about the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires [Video]

Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires

[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires [Video]

Iconic Oregon statue set ablaze amid historic wildfires

The Oregon pioneer statue — considered the Statue of Liberty of the state — caught on fire in the state's capital of Salem continues to deal with historic and deadly wildfires on September 9. "I..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published
Firefighter Drives Through Oregon's Flaming Highway During a Wildfire [Video]

Firefighter Drives Through Oregon's Flaming Highway During a Wildfire

This wildland firefighter drove though a highway in Otis, Oregon, that was flaming on both sides of the road during a wildfire. The fires, fanned by the wind, scorched the trees entirely, sending ash..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Oregon wildfires: False Oregon fire rumours 'inundate' officers

 A deluge of misinformation about fires in Oregon prompted local officials to debunk rumours.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRFOXNews.comDeutsche Welle

Family returns to home burnt in deadly Oregon fire

 Lexi Soulios and her family snuck past roadblocks to sift through the wreckage of their Oregon home on Friday, looking for anything they could salvage. (Sept....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsBelfast Telegraph

Think 2020's disasters are wild? Experts see worse in future

 A record amount of California is burning, spurred by a nearly 20-year mega-drought. To the north, parts of Oregon that don’t usually catch fire are in...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

DIEBO37RT

DIEBO37-ℝ𝕋- RT @DIEBO37: South of Portland. At least 17 People are Dead, With Dozens Still Missing. #Wildfires #Portland #𝔊𝕯𝔏𝔈 https://t.co/bxwauAad… 57 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime At least 19 people #dead, dozens #missing in wildfires - Sep 12 @ 9:28 AM ET [video onsite] https://t.co/e2wP7aAEGK 1 hour ago

MegsWorld8150

SocialCivilRightsFan2🌊🌊 At Least 19 People Dead, Dozens Missing In Wildfires https://t.co/m3ZmGWYQ6p 2 hours ago

lgfocus

Linda G At least 19 people dead, dozens missing in wildfires https://t.co/krwwAC05Na via @YouTube 2 hours ago

reesycake

Shirley Reese At least 19 people dead, dozens missing in wildfires https://t.co/1RVKMsICGJ via @YouTube 3 hours ago

outbeyond

Dana A 36-mile-wide line of flames edged into the towns around Portland, and cities along the West Coast were smothered… https://t.co/LwIcKSHbgO 3 hours ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS 26 dead and dozens missing as wildfires rage across western US At least 26 people have been killed in a devastatin… https://t.co/n5uq9lYUF0 4 hours ago

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 "A Line of Fire South of Portland and a Yearslong Recovery Ahead Firefighters continued to battle blazes along the… https://t.co/wtyDJOu7rg 6 hours ago