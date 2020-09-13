Global  
 

Facebook to remove fake posts on Oregon wildfires in United States

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Facebook on Sunday said it has started to pull down fake posts and misinformation claiming that wildfires in the Oregon state in the US were caused by arson from militia organisations like Antifa and far-left activists.

The announcement came after multiple organisations, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Oregon,...
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Oregon fires destroy five towns

Oregon fires destroy five towns 01:44

 An unprecedented spate of fierce, wind-driven wildfires in Oregon have all but destroyed five small towns, leaving a potentially high death toll in their wake, the governor said on Wednesday, as initial casualty reports began to surface. Libby Hogan reports.

