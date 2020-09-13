Facebook to remove fake posts on Oregon wildfires in United States

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Developer And Mouthpiece' For QMap Is A Dude From New Jersey With A Day Job



QAnon supporters are far-right extremists who believe President Donald Trump is battling a covert, widespread cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracy theory later blew up on Facebook and.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:47 Published 10 hours ago Oregon Wildfires: Dozens Missing in Deadly Blaze



Hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires around Portland's suburbs on Friday. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published 19 hours ago Half million Oregonians flee deadly wildfires



[NFA] Around half a million people in Oregon were ordered to evacuate on Friday and residents of its largest city, Portland, were told to be ready to go as extreme wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this