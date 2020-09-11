Global  
 

Trump announces deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalize relations

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The deal gives Trump a rare foreign policy win ahead of the election. But critics say Trump is taking credit for diplomacy that began years ago.
Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Trump announces Israel and Bahrain will normalize relations

 President Trump announced from the Oval Office on Friday that Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. Mr. Trump made the..
CBS News

Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relations

 Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com

Bahrain and Israel agree to normalize relations, Trump announces

 "The sand was loaded up with blood, and now you will a lot of that sand will be loaded up with peace," the president said.
CBS News
Israel-UAE deal: Settler movement could still benefit from plan [Video]

Israel-UAE deal: Settler movement could still benefit from plan

Palestinians have long accused Israel of an undeclared, creeping form of annexation on the ground.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Celebrities who support Donald Trump for president

 From screen legends to star athletes, The Donald has some famous names in his corner.
CBS News

Microsoft warns of foreign cyberattacks targeting Trump and Biden campaigns

 Microsoft says it's found evidence that Russia, China and Iran have attempted to meddle in the 2020 election. It says the same Russian hacking group that..
CBS News
Donald Trump pays tribute at 9/11 memorial [Video]

Donald Trump pays tribute at 9/11 memorial

President Donald Trump marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attackson Friday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 crashed in a field.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Could Trump push a vaccine through before election day?

 Experts say the FDA has a rigorous process for vetting any COVID-19 treatment, though there is a loophole.
CBS News

Bahrain Bahrain Kingdom on the Persian Gulf

Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relations

 Bahrain becomes the latest Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, following UAE deal.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The President of the United States was put forward for his role in the peace deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. The nomination was submitted by Christian..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza [Video]

Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar, comes after both sides reached an agreement to end two weeks of hostilities along the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace

 President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comCBS NewsIndiaTimesBBC NewsNYTimes.comJerusalem Post

Bahrain will normalise relations with Israel, Trump announces

 The US President says that Bahrain will establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, following the United Arab Emirates, in another sign of shifting Middle...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •CBS NewsHinduBBC NewsNYTimes.comDeutsche WelleJerusalem PostIndiaTimesDaily Caller

