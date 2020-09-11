|
Trump announces deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalize relations
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The deal gives Trump a rare foreign policy win ahead of the election. But critics say Trump is taking credit for diplomacy that began years ago.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Trump announces Israel and Bahrain will normalize relationsPresident Trump announced from the Oval Office on Friday that Israel and Bahrain have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. Mr. Trump made the..
CBS News
Trump hails Israel, Bahrain normalizing relationsBahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by President Donald Trump and his..
USATODAY.com
Bahrain and Israel agree to normalize relations, Trump announces"The sand was loaded up with blood, and now you will a lot of that sand will be loaded up with peace," the president said.
CBS News
Israel-UAE deal: Settler movement could still benefit from plan
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Celebrities who support Donald Trump for presidentFrom screen legends to star athletes, The Donald has some famous names in his corner.
CBS News
Microsoft warns of foreign cyberattacks targeting Trump and Biden campaignsMicrosoft says it's found evidence that Russia, China and Iran have attempted to meddle in the 2020 election. It says the same Russian hacking group that..
CBS News
Donald Trump pays tribute at 9/11 memorial
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Could Trump push a vaccine through before election day?Experts say the FDA has a rigorous process for vetting any COVID-19 treatment, though there is a loophole.
CBS News
Bahrain Kingdom on the Persian Gulf
Israel and Bahrain agree to normalise relationsBahrain becomes the latest Arab country to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, following UAE deal.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this