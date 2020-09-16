Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Between Israel, UAE And Bahrain

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord
The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid..
UAE, Bahrain sign deal with Israel at White House
[NFA] The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday became the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo by signing agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic..
Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump's 'deal-maker' credentials