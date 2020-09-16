Global  
 

Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Between Israel, UAE And Bahrain

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
By Patsy Widakuswara

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a signing ceremony Tuesday at the White House for the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.    

“These visionary leaders will sign the first two peace deals between Israel and the Arab state in more...
 Called the "Abraham Accords," the declarations are meant to formalize the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

