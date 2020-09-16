Trump Hosts Abraham Accords Signing Between Israel, UAE And Bahrain Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

By Patsy Widakuswara



U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a signing ceremony Tuesday at the White House for the normalization of relations between Israel and the Arab states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.



