Trump Hosts Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain at White House Signing Ceremony

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Critics of the agreement between the three countries have called President Trump’s claims that ensures peace in the Mideast to be overblown.
Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic deal

 President Donald Trump welcomes Israel's Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of two Gulf Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to the White..
USATODAY.com

Israel to sign accord with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at White House ceremony

 Donald Trump's allies hope the accord will burnish his credentials as peacemaker as the U.S. presidential election nears.
USATODAY.com
Israel-UAE deal: "I don't think the consequences of this deal will be really far-reaching" [Video]

Israel-UAE deal: "I don't think the consequences of this deal will be really far-reaching"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:26Published

Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings

 Mr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to the White House.
CBS News

Woodward book: Former intelligence head Dan Coats thought it useless to speak out against Donald Trump

 Woodward writes that Coats believed Trump has no moral compass and couldn't shake the suspicion that Trump must be beholden to Russian President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com

Trump campaign steps up ad spending as Biden travels to Florida

 President Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is traveling to Florida today. CBS News..
CBS News
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump's 'deal-maker' credentials [Video]

Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump's 'deal-maker' credentials

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:16Published

Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never war

 JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
WorldNews

In Arab States’ Embrace, Israelis See a Reshaped Mideast

 Normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain raise hopes in Israel that it is finally gaining acceptance in its volatile neighborhood.
NYTimes.com
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace deal

 Shares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe..
WorldNews

