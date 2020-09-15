|
Trump Hosts Israel, U.A.E. and Bahrain at White House Signing Ceremony
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Critics of the agreement between the three countries have called President Trump’s claims that ensures peace in the Mideast to be overblown.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East
Israel, UAE and Bahrain set to sign historic dealPresident Donald Trump welcomes Israel's Prime Minister and the foreign ministers of two Gulf Arab nations - the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain - to the White..
USATODAY.com
Israel to sign accord with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at White House ceremonyDonald Trump's allies hope the accord will burnish his credentials as peacemaker as the U.S. presidential election nears.
USATODAY.com
Israel-UAE deal: "I don't think the consequences of this deal will be really far-reaching"
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 05:26Published
Watch live: Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signingsMr. Trump will welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to the White House.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Woodward book: Former intelligence head Dan Coats thought it useless to speak out against Donald TrumpWoodward writes that Coats believed Trump has no moral compass and couldn't shake the suspicion that Trump must be beholden to Russian President Vladimir..
USATODAY.com
Trump campaign steps up ad spending as Biden travels to FloridaPresident Trump is stepping up ad spending in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is traveling to Florida today. CBS News..
CBS News
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Bahrain Kingdom on the Persian Gulf
Israel-UAE-Bahrain accords burnish Trump's 'deal-maker' credentials
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:16Published
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never warJERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
WorldNews
In Arab States’ Embrace, Israelis See a Reshaped MideastNormalized ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain raise hopes in Israel that it is finally gaining acceptance in its volatile neighborhood.
NYTimes.com
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Trump announces Bahrain, Israel peace dealShares US President Donald Trump announced Friday a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this