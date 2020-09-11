Global  
 

England v Australia: Sam Billings hits ton but tourists win by 19 runs

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
England fall to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first ODI at Old Trafford.
England v Australia: Eoin Morgan & Jason Roy fit for ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
England's Morgan & Roy fit for Australia ODI series

 England captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy are fit to play in the ODI series against Australia which starts on Friday.
England v Australia: Tourists win third T20 by five wickets

 Australia beat England with three balls to spare to claim a consolation five-wicket win in the final Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl.
Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia [Video]

Jos Buttler delighted to secure England's T20 series win against Australia

England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.

Sussex batsman Phil Salt to join England ODI squad for Australia series

 Sussex batsman Phil Salt will join England's one-day international group as a reserve for the series against Australia.
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family [Video]

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family

A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson..

England and Australia gear up for historic 150th ODI

 England and Australia will square off in an ODI for the 150th time in the first match at Old Trafford and this will be the first time that such a feat will be...
England vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020, September 11, 2020
1st ODI, Live Score: England vs Australia

 Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 1st ODI match between England and Australia on Times of India
