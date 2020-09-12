US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open



Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament, andofficials said he should have been in his room quarantining instead of playingZverev. His match was delayed by three hours and when it did finally go aheadthe German fifth seed won 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-2 6-2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970