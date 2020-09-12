Global  
 

US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach final

BBC News Saturday, 12 September 2020
Dominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
