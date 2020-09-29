Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Serena kick off bids for Roland Garros title

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Defending champion Rafael Nadal and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the ongoing Roland Garros with straight-sets wins in their respective opening round matches.

On Monday, Nadal defeated Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round where he will face Mackenzie...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? 00:36

 Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years. Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published
Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published
Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open [Video]

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open: Rafael Nadal eyes record-equaling 20th Grand Slam to level with Roger Federer

 The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will aim to move level with Roger Federer’s tally of 20 titles when the French Open 2020, that is aired on the Star Sports...
Mid-Day

News24.com | Rafael Nadal braced for 'most difficult ever Roland Garros'

 Rafael Nadal admitted Friday that he faces his "most difficult ever Roland Garros" as he prepares for an assault on a 13th French Open title.
News24

Nadal has things to fix before the French Open

Nadal has things to fix before the French Open Rafael Nadal is hopeful he will be able to address the issues in his game that contributed to a shock Italian Open defeat before the French Open begins in a...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24

Tweets about this

SyCalculus

Calmeister RT @rapplerdotcom: 'He’s the King of Clay, but for me, he’s mostly the King of Paris – the French Open,' says former world No. 8 Marcos Bag… 28 minutes ago

DavidEslavaSnch

David Eslava Sánchez RT @olympicchannel: Nadal's dentist: "Please Rafael, stop biting the metal trophies." 😂 Read more on the incredible numbers behind @Rafael… 28 minutes ago

HsrSports

HSR Sports Nadal eases into Roland Garros second round Claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending… https://t.co/GEtyDyoIbc 31 minutes ago

gnnhdofficial

GNN Record-chasing Rafael Nadal eases into French Open second round https://t.co/5gk0jU8LRo https://t.co/YQJY50z8vL 32 minutes ago

HarshHmt

HAR$HHMT37 I think. Rafael nadal more struggle in french open 2020 35 minutes ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Different French Open, same start for Rafael Nadal https://t.co/BEIm24kWbX 36 minutes ago

galeon_willy

Willy Galeon RT @rapplerdotcom: Former World No. 8 and 2020 Roland Garros presenter Marcos Baghdatis makes a case on why tennis superstar Rafael Nadal i… 37 minutes ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler Former World No. 8 and 2020 Roland Garros presenter Marcos Baghdatis makes a case on why tennis superstar Rafael Na… https://t.co/NvOWtE6JsI 38 minutes ago