You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celtics topple Raptors in Game 7, set sights on Heat



SportsPulse: The Boston Celtics outlasted the defending champion Toronto Raptors and will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals -- Jeff Zillgitt tells us what to expect from that.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:35 Published 5 minutes ago Thrilling Raptors and Celtics series heading to a game 7



What Iā€™m Hearing: Raptors win game six in overtime to push to game 7 Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Nick Wright reacts to Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to beat Celtics in Semis Game 3 | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright discusses the Toronto Raptors buzzer beater to take the Boston Celtics in game 3 of the semifinals in the NBA playoffs. Nick feels this was both an exceptional play by the Raptors and an.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this