Lionel Messi to remain Barcelona captain despite turbulent summer

WorldNews Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi to remain Barcelona captain despite turbulent summerLionel Messi will remain as Barcelona captain despite his turbulent pre-season. The club confirmed on Saturday that Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto will remain as the club’s top four options for the armband. Messi then wore the armband while playing the first half of the evening’s friendly against...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona

Koeman delighted that Messi is staying at Barcelona 02:00

 Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hails Lionel Messi's decision to stay with the team for the coming season.

Messi makes first Barcelona appearance since failed attempt to leave

 Lionel Messi makes his first appearance for Barcelona since failing to leave the club in a pre-season friendly.
BBC News

Lionel Messi Is Once Again the Best Rated Player in FIFA 21

 Everyone drops a rating. EA Sports has just released its overall player ratings for some of the best names in football, meaning the battle between Lionel...
WorldNews

Lionel Messi rejoins Barcelona training as LaLiga boss welcomes decision to stay

 LaLiga president Javier Tebas has expressed his relief that Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona this season after the forward finally returned to training...
WorldNews

Salah is Barca's top target - Sunday's gossip column

 Koeman makes Salah top Barca target, Man Utd could move for Bale, Conte wants Alonso at Inter, plus more.
BBC News

Thursday's gossip: Barca and PSG want Arsenal's Bellerin

 Barcelona and PSG target Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Real Madrid to pay half of wages to help Gareth Bale leave, plus more.
BBC News

Shakira in no rush to marry Gerard Pique [Video]

Shakira in no rush to marry Gerard Pique

Shakira is in no rush to marry her long-term boyfriend Gerard Pique, because she believes remaining his girlfriend keeps him on his toes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Messi's back at Barca training [Video]

Messi's back at Barca training

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's training ground on Monday for the first time since August 25, when he announced he wanted to leave the Catalan club.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published
Messi returns to training with Barcelona [Video]

Messi returns to training with Barcelona

Lionel Messi is seen with Philippe Coutinho, as Messi joins Barcelona training for the first time since the fallout with the club over his future.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published
Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon [Video]

Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon

Argentinian fans are asking if Lionel Messi will return home next summer.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

