Lionel Messi to remain Barcelona captain despite turbulent summer
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi will remain as Barcelona captain despite his turbulent pre-season. The club confirmed on Saturday that Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto will remain as the club’s top four options for the armband. Messi then wore the armband while playing the first half of the evening’s friendly against...
