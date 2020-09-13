Global  
 

Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with wins

WorldNews Sunday, 13 September 2020
Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller, Newcastle, Arsenal also start with winsLONDON, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool kicked off their title defense with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly promoted Leeds United as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at home. Leeds will feel unlucky to lose to a late penalty, but showed they should have enough to survive with ease in the Premier League. The Yorkshire side's return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence got off to the worst start when defender Robin Koch was...
Women's Super League: West Ham United 1-9 Arsenal

 Jill Roord scores her second hat-trick in a row as Arsenal dismantle 10-player West Ham in front of a crowd in Dagenham.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham [Video]

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pays tribute to debutants Willian and Gabrielafter they starred in the 3-0 win over Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Gabriel & Willian impress on debut in Gunners win

 Debutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
BBC News

Debutants Gabriel & Willian impress as slick Arsenal win at Fulham

 Debutants Gabriel and Willian impress as Arsenal blow away promoted Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League season.
BBC News

Salah scores hat-trick as Liverpool beat Leeds in thriller

 Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
BBC News

Mohamed Salah's hat-trick sees Liverpool past Leeds in Premier League classic

 Mohamed Salah completed his hat-trick with a late penalty as Premier League champions Liverpool just about saw off Leeds on their long-awaited return.
BBC News

‘Signings could open up title race’ - Shearer previews new Premier League season

 Alan Shearer thinks Manchester City will win the Premier League title back off Liverpool but says predictions are difficult until the transfer window closes on 5..
BBC News

Football Focus: Second title will be harder than first - Trent Alexander-Arnold

 Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold tells Football Focus that a second Premier League title will be harder to win than the first, but that he wants many..
BBC News

Newcastle debutants Wilson & Hendrick score to beat West Ham

 Debutants Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both score as Newcastle make a winning start to the 2020-21 Premier League season against an uninspiring West Ham.
BBC News
Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo [Video]

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

Callum Wilson: Newcastle sign England striker from Bournemouth

 Newcastle sign England striker Callum Wilson for about £20m from Bournemouth on a four-year-deal.
BBC News

Callum Wilson: Striker set to join Newcastle from Bournemouth in £20m deal

 Newcastle United have a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson - as Aston Villa withdraw their offer.
BBC News

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat [Video]

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa to stay at club for Premier League campaign

 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa confirms he will stay with the club for their first season back in the Premier League.
BBC News

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88 [Video]

British Design Icon Terence Conran Has Died At 88

Famed British designer Terence Conran died peacefully at home on Saturday. He was 88. After studying textile design in London, Conran founded Habitat in 1964, which went on to become a national and international chain. Eight years later, the designer opened the first Conran Shop, then opened additional stores in cities including Paris and New York. Conran founded the Design Museum in London in 1989 and was also a famed restauranteur.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Man arrested after explosive device posted to London home

 Counter-terrorism police arrest a man after a suspicious package was posted to a London property.
BBC News

"The Pillars of Earth" author Ken Follett on his new novel

 Ken Follett has sold more than 170 million books, including the acclaimed novel "The Pillars of Earth." Now, Follett is out with a prequel titled "The Evening..
CBS News

Britain is risking a car-crash Brexit of food shortages, another recession and isolation

 London (CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union, business executives have consistently delivered one..
WorldNews

Over 500 curfew violators fined as Maldives' COVID-19 count hits 8,990

 MALE, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Over 500 people have been fined in the Maldives for violating a vehicle curfew intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, local...
WorldNews

Zelensky, Merkel discuss conflict resolution in East Ukraine

 KIEV, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the security situation in the east of the country in a telephone...
WorldNews

Portugal imposes new COVID-19 restrictions

 LISBON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Thursday new social distancing measures that will take effect on Sept. 15. The..
WorldNews

China to strengthen communication with EU at upcoming meeting: FM spokesperson

 BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China looks forward to enhancing high-level communication with the European Union (EU) to send a positive signal for the..
WorldNews

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend [Video]

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

