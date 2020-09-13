|
Louisiana governor declares state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm Sally
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally. Edwards said in a statement Saturday that Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane that could make land fall in...
