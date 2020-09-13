Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisiana governor declares state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm Sally

WorldNews Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Louisiana governor declares state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm SallyLouisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the state prepares for Tropical Storm Sally. Edwards said in a statement Saturday that Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane that could make land fall in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally 01:18

 Gov. Tate Reeves signs a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally threatens Mississippi.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Bel Edwards John Bel Edwards 56th Governor of Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warns Tropical Storm Sally represents a "significant threat"

 Tropical Storm Sally is headed toward Louisiana, where it is expected to make landfall as a hurricane and could produce "life-threatening" storm surge, according..
CBS News
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov [Video]

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews could discover more fatalities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana [Video]

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:23Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Tropical Storm Sally strengthens in the Gulf

 The storm poses a "very significant threat" when it hits land this week, bringing "life-threatening" storm surge from Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama..
CBS News

Tropical Storm Sally Barrels Toward the Gulf Coast

 The storm is expected to bring dangerous flooding to areas of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.
NYTimes.com

Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast

 Sally is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane somewhere between southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi-Alabama border.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Sally update 9/13/20 [Video]

Tropical Storm Sally update 9/13/20

The latest on Tropical Storm Sally.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:34Published
The latest on Tropical Storm Sally [Video]

The latest on Tropical Storm Sally

The latest on Tropical Storm Sally.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:28Published
Many Without Power As Tropical Storm Sally Passes Through South Florida [Video]

Many Without Power As Tropical Storm Sally Passes Through South Florida

Tropical Storm Sally caused power outages for hundreds of Florida Power & Light customers in South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

OcSeraph

SeraphJaneInOC Tropical Storm Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before landfall near Louisiana-Mississ… https://t.co/JCKKrMEiDU 51 minutes ago

ubnm

UBNM Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast https://t.co/cOEn0m0mkX (via US… https://t.co/TgQAQYyhhC 3 hours ago

Absorbits1

Absorbits - Mositure Removal Bags 🚨Tropical Storm Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before landfall near Louisiana-Missis… https://t.co/pBHrb27GSV 4 hours ago

Newsdialy2

Newsdialy Tropical Storm Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before landfall near Louisiana-Mississ… https://t.co/kuL6Hu65w5 4 hours ago

ubnm

UBNM Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast https://t.co/cOEn0m0mkX (via US… https://t.co/XKpQ6aWG7Q 4 hours ago

VoteBlue202012

VoteBlue2020 Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast https://t.co/NwB3YM3oME via @USATODAY 5 hours ago

Enquirer

Enquirer Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast https://t.co/X8ZoYf2zPt 5 hours ago

lcgresham1222

Lesley's voting early RT @iquitsmokingcig: Sally roars through Gulf, forecast to strengthen to hurricane before striking coast https://t.co/3CKTu84wvg 5 hours ago