Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump indoor rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; US nears 195K deaths. Latest COVID news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak issues statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada 00:49

 Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement on President Trump’s visit to Nevada.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steve Sisolak Steve Sisolak 30th Governor of Nevada

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions [Video]

Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions

Donald Trump has defied Covid-19 regulations by staging a large indoorelection rally in Las Vegas. Nevada governor Steve Sisolak, who has restrictedindoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people since may, said the 'reckless'rally showed Mr Trump 'doesn't believe the rules apply to him'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings

 President Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large..
CBS News

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 The campaign event near Las Vegas ignored a state directive, and the Nevada governor criticized President Trump as “taking reckless and selfish actions.”
NYTimes.com
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again [Video]

Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday that he would seek a third term in office if he wins the November election. By law, presidents are limited to serving two four-year terms.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

AP Top Stories September 14 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires [Video]

Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:06Published

House's sprint, Trump's West visit, returns of 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel': 5 things to know Monday

 The House heads back to Capitol Hill with a full agenda, the president will visit California, two TV favorites return and more news to know Monday.
USATODAY.com

War Crimes Risk Grows for U.S. Over Saudi Strikes in Yemen

 State Department officials have raised alarms about the legal risk in aiding airstrikes that kill civilians. The Trump administration recently suppressed..
NYTimes.com

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency [Video]

S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency

The South Korean government has teamed up with Samsung at a national nanofab center, where researchers hope to cut reliance on Japanese supplies and make more materials on home soil. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Coronavirus: South Korea's Covid detectives

 Contact tracers battle long hours and awkward conversations as they try to get suspected carriers to co-operate.
BBC News

To counter China, India inks military pact with Japan

 Japan has now become the sixth country, after the US, France, Australia, South Korea and Singapore, with which India has such an agreement to enable military..
IndiaTimes

Forbidden love across the border: She's a North Korean defector, he's from the South

 On their second date last year, feeling a little drunk at a seaside restaurant, Kim Seo-yun let slip a revelation to her South Korean love interest: She had fled..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Dr. Fauci Says It May Take Until the End of 2021 for Theaters to Be Saf [Video]

Dr. Fauci Says It May Take Until the End of 2021 for Theaters to Be Saf

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Instagram Live with Jennifer Garner to discuss COVID-19 in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Malthouse encourages public reporting [Video]

Malthouse encourages public reporting

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has encouraged members of the public to report those who break the new lockdown rules. He added that new Covid marshals will be on hand to ‘encourage people to comply’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris traveling to Las Vegas this week [Video]

Kamala Harris traveling to Las Vegas this week

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris will be traveling to Las Vegas this week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Gov. Newsom Dials Back Criticism of Trump on Eve of President's Visit to California [Video]

Gov. Newsom Dials Back Criticism of Trump on Eve of President's Visit to California

Despite leading a state that overwhelmingly opposed Donald Trump for president, Governor Gavin Newsom has mostly been quiet about publicly criticizing the president. Emily Turner reports. (9-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published
Trump rally in Henderson Nevada [Video]

Trump rally in Henderson Nevada

The Trump rally being held tonight is in violation of the state's COVID-19 emergency directives. A City of Henderson spokesperson tells 13 Action news a warning has been sent to event organizers.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: 'We avoid drinking water to avoid going to the washroom' says women health worker

COVID-19: 'We avoid drinking water to avoid going to the washroom' says women health worker Among the many issues faced by frontline female COVID-19 warriors, a predominant one, but one that many shy from speaking about, is that of menstrual hygiene....
Mid-Day

Goa: ‘Cured’ Covid patients flock to hospital with complications

 For many Covid-19 patients, recovery from the infection may not be the end of the battle, as doctors across Goa are reporting cases of post-Covid complications....
IndiaTimes

Mumbai: Kalyan civic body suspends private hospital's licence for overcharging COVID-19 patients

 Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the *Kalyan*-*Dombivli* Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday suspended the license of a private hospital for...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this