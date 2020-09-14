|
Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump indoor rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; US nears 195K deaths. Latest COVID news.
Trump holds rally in defiance of Covid restrictions
Trump plans Nevada rally despite coronavirus restrictions on large gatheringsPresident Trump is moving ahead with plans to hold a rally in Nevada despite coronavirus concerns raised by Governor Sisolak and local authorities about large..
Covid-19 News: Live UpdatesThe campaign event near Las Vegas ignored a state directive, and the Nevada governor criticized President Trump as “taking reckless and selfish actions.”
Trump suggests he'll seek a third term, again
AP Top Stories September 14 AHere's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County..
Trump to visit California devastated by wildfires
House's sprint, Trump's West visit, returns of 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel': 5 things to know MondayThe House heads back to Capitol Hill with a full agenda, the president will visit California, two TV favorites return and more news to know Monday.
War Crimes Risk Grows for U.S. Over Saudi Strikes in YemenState Department officials have raised alarms about the legal risk in aiding airstrikes that kill civilians. The Trump administration recently suppressed..
S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency
Coronavirus: South Korea's Covid detectivesContact tracers battle long hours and awkward conversations as they try to get suspected carriers to co-operate.
To counter China, India inks military pact with JapanJapan has now become the sixth country, after the US, France, Australia, South Korea and Singapore, with which India has such an agreement to enable military..
Forbidden love across the border: She's a North Korean defector, he's from the SouthOn their second date last year, feeling a little drunk at a seaside restaurant, Kim Seo-yun let slip a revelation to her South Korean love interest: She had fled..
Dr. Fauci Says It May Take Until the End of 2021 for Theaters to Be Saf
Malthouse encourages public reporting
