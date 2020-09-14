Coronavirus updates: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak criticizes Donald Trump rally; South Korea eases physical distancing rules; 194K US deaths

Malthouse encourages public reporting



Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has encouraged members of the public to report those who break the new lockdown rules. He added that new Covid marshals will be on hand to 'encourage people to comply'. Report by Browna.

