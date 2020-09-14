Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton on brink of Schumi record after three-in-one win

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Hamilton on brink of Schumi record after three-in-one winSix-times world champion took his tally of wins to 90 and the brink of 's record on Sunday, but he said it felt like he had just done three in a day. The Briton's latest victory, in a Tuscan Grand Prix that was twice red-flagged and re-started, left him one shy of the Ferrari great -- a record once held up as a milestone to withstand the test...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ferrari Ferrari Italian sports car manufacturer

Ferrari to race in one-off livery to mark 1,000th F1 race

 Ferrari’s cars will race in a special one-off livery at this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix, the team’s 1,000th Formula 1 world championship race.
BBC News
Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma [Video]

Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma

Ferrari unveils its new Roma model, the latest four-seat GT car from theItalian manufacturer. It's powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 enginewhich takes it to a top speed of 199mph.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related videos from verified sources

Youngest migrant who crossed the Channel seen with port officials [Video]

Youngest migrant who crossed the Channel seen with port officials

These pictures show the youngest migrant who crossed the Channel yesterday (Thurs) amid record numbers - a tiny BABY. The tot was one of 235 people in 17 boats intercepted by the Maritime and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record [Video]

Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record

Brazilian pro surfer Maya Gabeira was flattened by a colossal wave in Portugal which, according to the filmer, could possibly be a new world record. Footage filmed on February 11 in Nazaré,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house" [Video]

Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house"

A green-fingered dad whose four-year-old son asked him to grow a sunflower "as tall as the house" has ended up with a 20-foot high monster plant which almost dwarves his semi.Douglas Smith, 42, is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Ferrari 'is in a hole,' says CEO Camilleri

 Ferrari CEO Louis Camileri says the Italian company's Formula One team "is in a hole" at the moment and realistically has to wait until at least 2022 to be...
ESPN

Mercedes-AMG comes out on top in eventful 2020 Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix

Mercedes-AMG comes out on top in eventful 2020 Formula One Tuscan Grand Prix Sunday saw the running of a special Tuscan Grand Prix serving as race number nine of the revised calendar of the 2020 Formula One World Championship. The race,...
MotorAuthority

Hamilton on brink of Schumi record after three-in-one win

Hamilton on brink of Schumi record after three-in-one win Six-times world champion took his tally of wins to 90 and the brink of 's record on Sunday, but he said it felt like he had just done three in a day. The...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this