|
Hamilton on brink of Schumi record after three-in-one win
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Six-times world champion took his tally of wins to 90 and the brink of 's record on Sunday, but he said it felt like he had just done three in a day. The Briton's latest victory, in a Tuscan Grand Prix that was twice red-flagged and re-started, left him one shy of the Ferrari great -- a record once held up as a milestone to withstand the test...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ferrari Italian sports car manufacturer
Ferrari to race in one-off livery to mark 1,000th F1 raceFerrari’s cars will race in a special one-off livery at this weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix, the team’s 1,000th Formula 1 world championship race.
BBC News
Ferrari takes aim at Aston Martin with new Roma
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this