|
Japan spokesman Yoshihide Suga poised to take PM mantle
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party is choosing its new leader today. Yoshihide Suga, the top spokesperson of the current administration of Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, is almost certain to...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Yoshihide Suga Current Prime Minister of Japan
Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese prime minister
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:51Published
Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
Yoshihide Suga wins party vote for Japan prime ministerYoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime..
New Zealand Herald
Yoshihide Suga: the farmer's son set to be Japan's next PMThe favourite may be the Abe continuity candidate but his background could not be more different Nothing short of force majeure will prevent Yoshihide Suga from..
WorldNews
Liberal Democratic Party (Japan) Japanese political party
Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17Published
Suga joins race to become Japan's PM
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Shinzo Abe 90th Prime Minister of Japan
Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successorChief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News
Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacyJapanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this