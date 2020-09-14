Global  
 

Japan spokesman Yoshihide Suga poised to take PM mantle

WorldNews Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Japan spokesman Yoshihide Suga poised to take PM mantleJapan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party is choosing its new leader today. Yoshihide Suga, the top spokesperson of the current administration of Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, is almost certain to...
Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.

 Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party today, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime..
 The favourite may be the Abe continuity candidate but his background could not be more different Nothing short of force majeure will prevent Yoshihide Suga from..
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Gloria Tso reports.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is officially running to take over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party - making him the top contender to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Caroline Malone reports.

 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
 Japanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told reporters he wants to take care of his health and do his job, despite a visiting hospital for a second week. A top spokesman played down concerns and said..

 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is a close confidante of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been elected new president of the ruling...
Yoshihide Suga: the farmer's son set to be Japan's next PM The favourite may be the Abe continuity candidate but his background could not be more different Nothing short of force majeure will prevent Yoshihide Suga from...
