Suga's journey from 'shadow' prime minister to Japan's 63rd PM Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Before he got Japan's top government job officially, Yoshihide Suga, 71, was known as "a "shadow" prime minister and the right-hand man for his long-serving predecessor.



When Shinzo Abe announced last month he would resign due to ill health. His chief Cabinet secretary Suga said he would come forward to pursue Abe's unfinished... 👓 View full article

