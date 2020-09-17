Global  
 

Suga's journey from 'shadow' prime minister to Japan's 63rd PM

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020
Before he got Japan's top government job officially, Yoshihide Suga, 71, was known as "a "shadow" prime minister and the right-hand man for his long-serving predecessor.

When Shinzo Abe announced last month he would resign due to ill health. His chief Cabinet secretary Suga said he would come forward to pursue Abe's unfinished...
0
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM 01:50

 Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup. Emer McCarthy reports.

