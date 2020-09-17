Suga's journey from 'shadow' prime minister to Japan's 63rd PM
23 hours ago) Before he got Japan's top government job officially, Yoshihide Suga, 71, was known as "a "shadow" prime minister and the right-hand man for his long-serving predecessor.
When Shinzo Abe announced last month he would resign due to ill health. His chief Cabinet secretary Suga said he would come forward to pursue Abe's unfinished ...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
1 day ago
Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup. Emer McCarthy reports.
Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM 01:50
