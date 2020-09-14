Global  
 

'Is this doomsday': Biden says wildfires show Trump doesn't deserve reelection, calls him 'climate arsonist'

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for ignoring the science behind climate change that led to Western fires.
