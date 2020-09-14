|
'Is this doomsday': Biden says wildfires show Trump doesn't deserve reelection, calls him 'climate arsonist'
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for ignoring the science behind climate change that led to Western fires.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Howard Schultz Endorses Joe Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Watch live: Biden speaks on wildfires and climate changeThere are deadly blazes burning in California, Washington and Oregon, and at least 35 people have died as a result of the fires.
CBS News
Biden casts early ballot in home state primaryDemocratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden has voted in Delaware's primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open. (Sept...
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump's campaign strategy "is to create panic," Jeh Johnson saysThe former Homeland Security secretary said Mr. Trump's campaign strategy "is to create panic and instill fear in the American people."
CBS News
Watch live: Trump makes West Coast swing as deadly wildfires spreadPresident Trump is making a rare West Coast swing, making both an official stop and a campaign stop.
CBS News
US West Coast fires: Is Trump right to blame forest management?Is poor management of forests to blame for deadly fires in the United States?
BBC News
Trump holds first indoor campaign rally since JunePresident Trump is continuing his visit to the West after spending the weekend in Nevada. He held his first indoor rally in Las Vegas, despite state regulations..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Republicans sue California governor over vote-by-mail orderRNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Democrats are using "this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda ..."
CBS News
Trump campaign courts Latino voters in Arizona, historically Democrats. Here's what that looks likeThe Latinos for Trump office in Phoenix is adorned with values the Trump campaign hopes will attract this group of voters: faith, family, opportunity.
USATODAY.com
The ways Democrats could retake the Senate majority, explainedSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) speaks during a press conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this