Joe Biden (absurdly) promises fewer fires, floods, and hurricanes if he wins in November

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) On Monday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden condemned President Donald Trump as a “climate arsonist,” predicting that if the president wins reelection in November, America will witness more “hellish” events like fires in the West, flooding in the Midwest, and hurricanes on the East Coast. He effectively promised that if he wins, America will...
 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" for denying climate change amid wildfires and hurricanes ravaging parts of the United States in recent months.

