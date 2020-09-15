Global  
 

Netanyahu flies to Washington to sign deals as Israeli lockdown looms

WorldNews Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Netanyahu flies to Washington to sign deals as Israeli lockdown loomsBenjamin Netanyahu is hoping to redirect the Israeli public’s attention from a recently announced three-week lockdown to a White House ceremony formalising recent diplomatic breakthroughs with two Arab states. Hosted by his close ally Donald Trump, Netanyahu will on Tuesday sign agreements with...
