|
Netanyahu flies to Washington to sign deals as Israeli lockdown looms
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to redirect the Israeli public’s attention from a recently announced three-week lockdown to a White House ceremony formalising recent diplomatic breakthroughs with two Arab states. Hosted by his close ally Donald Trump, Netanyahu will on Tuesday sign agreements with...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in IsraelJerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Israel locks down on the eve of Jewish New Year as cases surgeIsrael will reinstate a strict new countrywide lockdown this week amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the..
New Zealand Herald
Covid-19 Live Tracker NewsA 58-year-old college president in Georgia died of Covid-19. One member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet resigned from Israel’s government over..
NYTimes.com
Israeli's Coronavirus Czar Clashes With Ultra-Orthodox, a Netanyahu AllyAs he moved to slow the pandemic, Dr. Ronni Gamzu kept butting heads with ultra-Orthodox leaders. Then Israel’s top virus fighter was suddenly undercut.
NYTimes.com
Israel Country in Western Asia
Qatar Is Pro-Iran and Anti-Gulf ArabThe Arab world is far less divided today than it has been in recent years, and is moving in a positive direction toward conciliation and unity. Just one Arab..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories September 15 AHere's the latest for Tuesday September 15th: Israel to sign diplomatic deals with UAE and Bahrain; Hurricane Sally approaches Gulf Coast; Wildfires impact West..
USATODAY.com
'Dark day': Palestinian leaders decry historic Israeli accord with neighbours
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:45Published
Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab worldJERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to six points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Kid Rock to Join Donald Trump at Michigan Rally
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Trump Agrees to Extra Debate With Biden If Joe Rogan Moderates
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
President Trump questions climate science as Biden labels him "climate arsonist"President Trump blamed the historic fires in the West on fallen trees, instead of climate change during a roundtable event Monday. Democratic presidential..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this