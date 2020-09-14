Global  
 

Yoshihide Suga: The unexpected rise of Japan’s new prime minister

BBC News Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
What we know about the new leader who replaces long-time premier Shinzo Abe.
News video: Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe

 Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote this week. Emer McCarthy reports.

Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

 TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first talks with U.S. President Donald Trump since he took office, a diplomatic phone call that..
New Japanese PM gets word out: He supports Tokyo Olympics

 TOKYO : Japan's new prime minister has gotten the word out to the president of the International Olympic Committee that he is behind next year's delayed Tokyo..
Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM [Video]

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup. Emer McCarthy reports.

Japan’s ex-PM Abe visits controversial Tokyo shrine

 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression. Abe’s visit Saturday,..
Yasukuni Shrine: Japan's ex-PM Abe visits controversial memorial

 Shinzo Abe, who last visited the Yasukuni Shrine in 2013, made the trip days after stepping down.
Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity [Video]

The 71-year-old replaces longtime ally Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of his health.

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News [Video]

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right..

New cabinet, same faces: Japan's new Prime Minister Suga keeps key ministers [Video]

Security Concerns High On New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga’s List Of Priorities – Analysis

Security Concerns High On New Japan PM Yoshihide Suga’s List Of Priorities – Analysis Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga inherits from his predecessor Abe Shinzo a country facing numerous challenges, including the coronavirus disease...
Japan Gold says its alliance with Barrick Gold has acquired new project on Japanese island of Hokkaido

 Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) revealed that its alliance with Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) has acquired the Kanehana project, which comprises 40 new...
Japan exports fall 15% in August as pandemic pummels trade

 MITO, Japan (AP) — Japan’s trade surplus widened in August as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand. The 15% drop in...
