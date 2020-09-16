Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last year’s winner Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France

WorldNews Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Last year’s winner Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de FranceParis: Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Wednesday. Bernal, whose hopes of winning the race fell away when he cracked in Sunday’s 15th stage,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws ahead of stage 17

Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws ahead of stage 17 03:20

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Egan Bernal Egan Bernal Colombian cyclist

Tour de France: Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws before stage 17

 Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal ends his Tour de France defence with a withdrawal before stage 17.
BBC News
Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour [Video]

Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour

Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal says he's working to be fully fit to challenge for this year's maillot jaune.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:16Published

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France [Video]

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France

The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Kamna powers away to win stage 16 of Tour de France

 Lennard Kamna produces a strong finish to power away from the rest of the field and take victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.
BBC News

Paris Paris Capital of France

Art Paris spring fair finally goes ahead at Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées [Video]

Art Paris spring fair finally goes ahead at Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées

Art Paris spring fair finally goes ahead at Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:00Published
Paris swelters under unseasonal September sunshine [Video]

Paris swelters under unseasonal September sunshine

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published
Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists [Video]

Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists

Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

Neymar among five sent off as Marseille beat PSG in Paris

 Neymar is one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat Paris St-Germain in an action-packed Ligue 1 game.
BBC News

Ineos Grenadiers British professional cycling team

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad [Video]

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas have both been left out of Team Ineos’ Tour deFrance line-up as Sir Dave Brailsford signals a changing of the guard withinthe team.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Vintage bike fan Colin Bedford turns heads in home town by cycling on old bikes in period costume [Video]

Vintage bike fan Colin Bedford turns heads in home town by cycling on old bikes in period costume

A vintage bike collector is turning heads by cycling on a variety of his old historic old bicycles - dressed in the appropriate period garb.Colin's bikes range from a Victorian 'bone-shaker,' a WW2..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
The Tour de France starts in Nice but will the race reach Paris? [Video]

The Tour de France starts in Nice but will the race reach Paris?

Only last century's two world wars have ever interrupted the Tour de France, but this year COVID-19 might bring the riders to a shuddering halt.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:19Published
Back injury woe for Bernal on eve of Tour de France [Video]

Back injury woe for Bernal on eve of Tour de France

Defending champion Egan Bernal bothered by back injury on eve of Tour deFrance. Bernal, 23, goes into the race as the sole leader of the IneosGrenadiers after the decision to leave Chris Froome and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Ingles hunts Tokyo gold, keeps one eye on Paris 2024

 While he can't be sure if the delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in 2021, Australian Boomers veteran Joe Ingles has already had conversations about also...
The Age

Guess What Paris Hilton Plans To Name Her Daughter! Hint — It’s A City!

 Paris Hilton may not be a mom just yet but she’s already thinking of baby names. The 39-year-old opened up about having a family on the Tuesday, September 15,...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Track Of The Day 16/9 - LEISURE

Track Of The Day 16/9 - LEISURE 'Lonely Nights' *LEISURE* are ready to kick off a fresh chapter. The band's incoming 'Side A' EP lands on October 30th, following sessions in a chateau on...
Clash


Tweets about this

kevinpbreslin

Dr. Kevin Breslin.|Dr. Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin Neymar among five sent off as Marseille end PSG hoodoo https://t.co/kmaGcKRCCN via @FRANCE24 1 day ago

Official_Adewin

Prince_Adewin RT @OfficialSfreak: Neymar among FIVE players sent off in just 180 seconds in PSG's derby defeat by Marseille ! #PSGOM https://t.co/40jf… 2 days ago

hamadaNzeyimana

H N Neymar among five sent off as Marseille end PSG hoodoo https://t.co/S71MAtPwAW via @Yahoo Neymar was victim of racial abuse 2 days ago

Xeric_Sports

XERIC Sports Management RT @si_soccer: Emotions boiled over and then some at the end of Le Classique, with Neymar among *five* sent off and later alleging that he… 2 days ago

PakPassionSport

PakPassion Sport Footballer Neymar claims he was racially abused by an opponent; He was among five players sent off during Paris St-… https://t.co/R6TM49cqtc 2 days ago

DigitizedDarkie

GOD. RT @MirrorFootball: BREAKING Neymar among five stars sent off as huge brawl mars PSG's defeat by Marseille https://t.co/ulJh4CEPzw 2 days ago

fact_print

FactPrint Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar was one of five players sent off following a fracas during fierce rivals Marse… https://t.co/TiYbBTxV9r 2 days ago

naijaperiscope

Obie Mbaise Neymar Among 5 Players Sent Off After Mass Brawl Following PSG's Defeat (Pics) https://t.co/1tov2AM0TA #nigeria 2 days ago