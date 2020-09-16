Global  
 

Criminal inquiry into former Trump adviser John Bolton's book

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Criminal inquiry into former Trump adviser John Bolton’s bookThe US Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether president Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in a memoir this summer. An inquiry began after the department failed to stop the book’s publication, according to three people familiar with the matter. The department has convened a grand jury, which issued a subpoena for communications records from Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mr Bolton’s memoir, The Room Where It Happened. The Javelin Agency, which represents Mr Bolton, also...
