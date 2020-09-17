Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () With climbing cases of COVID-19 across Canada, health experts are struggling to trace the source of new infections — raising concerns that several provinces are lacking crucial information to curb a potential second wave this fall.
Cooler air is moving in from Canada this morning and you'll want to grab at least a sweatshirt when heading out the door today. With partly cloudy skies and a northeast breeze, temperatures hold steady..
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted work, school, and social life around the world. And that's not all. According to UPI, a new study shows the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused delays in treatment..