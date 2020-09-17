Global  
 

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 September 2020
With climbing cases of COVID-19 across Canada, health experts are struggling to trace the source of new infections — raising concerns that several provinces are lacking crucial information to curb a potential second wave this fall. 
