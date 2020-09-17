US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won't target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump issued orders on August 6 that targeted WeChat and TikTok as purported national-security threats and imposed a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking "transactions" with the Chinese owners of the apps. The nonprofit US WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship and staying in touch with relatives in China sued to stop the ban in federal court in California . The suit says the ban violates its US users' freedom of speech,...


