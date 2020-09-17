Global  
 

US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

WorldNews Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its usersA looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump issued orders on August 6 that targeted WeChat and TikTok as purported national-security threats and imposed a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the apps. The nonprofit US WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship and staying in touch with relatives in China sued to stop the ban in federal court in California. The suit says the ban violates its US users’ freedom of speech,...
Video Credit: WCVB - Published
News video: Government plans Tiktok, WeChat ban from app stores

Government plans Tiktok, WeChat ban from app stores 01:48

 Like other apps, TikTok and WeChat collect information on users' location, messaging and video viewing to target advertising. The administration is concerned that the Chinese-based apps might turn that information over to the Chinese government.

