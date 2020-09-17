|
US government: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
A looming US ban on the Chinese app WeChat won’t target people who use the app to communicate, according to a government court filing. President Donald Trump issued orders on August 6 that targeted WeChat and TikTok as purported national-security threats and imposed a Sept. 20 deadline for the Commerce Department to draft specific measures for blocking “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the apps. The nonprofit US WeChat Users Alliance and several people who say they rely on the app for work, worship and staying in touch with relatives in China sued to stop the ban in federal court in California. The suit says the ban violates its US users’ freedom of speech,...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timelineAs the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential electionThis Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News
Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United NationsTrump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com
TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart DealTikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com
United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department
TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
TikTok files last-minute lawsuit against Trump administration to stave off looming banIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit late Friday against the Trump administration to try to..
The Verge
President Trump says he approves of Oracle’s bid for TikTok ‘in concept’Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images
President Trump says he has approved “in concept” Oracle’s bid for TikTok, less than a day before a de..
The Verge
WeChat and TikTok see US downloads climb ahead of Trump administration banIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Messaging app WeChat had its biggest one-day download numbers in nearly two years on Friday, ahead of a ban on..
The Verge
Trump administration to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app storesThe Trump administration announced popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat must be removed from U.S. app stores beginning Sunday. President Trump and the..
CBS News
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok: Trump says Oracle deal for video app 'has my blessing'The president says the bid by Oracle and Walmart would protect the data of TikTok users in the US.
BBC News
Trump has approved a deal between Walmart, Oracle and TikTok so the app won't be bannedThe new company will be called TikTok, and it would be headquartered in Texas.
USATODAY.com
Trump supports deal to allow TikTok to continue to operate in U.S.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
California State in the western United States
Wildfires continue to devastate the West CoastWildfires continue to rip through the West Coast, and California is taking the brunt of the damage. One firefighter has died battling the blazes. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News
Firefighter who died battling California blaze mourned as wildfires rageBlazes in the state have so far destroyed 3.5 million acres.
CBS News
Firefighter dies in California wildfire sparked by gender revealThe death toll from the unrelenting Western wildfires continues to climb as officials confirm the death of a firefighter who was killed battling the El Dorado..
CBS News
AP Top Stories July 17Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..
USATODAY.com
In California: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies; Snow Fire threatens Palm Springs areaPlus: Doris Day house listed for $7.4 million, schools reopen for a price, N95 masks recalled.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this