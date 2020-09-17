Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson ejected after hitting home run against White Sox

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson didn't like umpire's call the pitch before he homered. What he did on home run trot may have lasting repercussions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Josh Donaldson Josh Donaldson American baseball player


Minnesota Twins Minnesota Twins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States


Chicago White Sox Chicago White Sox Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Chicago, Illinois, United States

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State alum Brent Rooker hits first career home run [Video]

Mississippi State alum Brent Rooker hits first career home run

On the diamond, former Mississippi State Triple Crown Winner Brent Rooker has done something he did a lot of in Starkville, hitting his first career home run for the Minnesota Twins in the second part..

Credit: WXXVPublished
KC sweep Twins behind Dozier's return [Video]

KC sweep Twins behind Dozier's return

Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, prized prospect Brady Singer earned his first major league win and the Kansas City Royals swept the Minnesota..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:49Published
Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener [Video]

Minnesota Twins Unveil George Floyd Tribute On Outfield Wall During Home Opener

The Twins home opener is an event that typically packs downtown as fans celebrate the start of baseball. The game reflected what's going on in Minneapolis and around the country, Jennifer Mayerle..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:47Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Byron Buxton smacks two-run home run

WATCH: Byron Buxton smacks two-run home run Byron Buxton launched a two-run home run in the Minnesota Twins' 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this