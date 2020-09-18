Global  
 

Joe Buck surprised by Pro Football Hall of Fame selection during live broadcast

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Fox Sports' Joe Buck gets word of his Hall of Fame selection as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award winner during halftime of Thursday's Bengals-Browns game.
