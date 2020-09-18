|
Joe Buck surprised by Pro Football Hall of Fame selection during live broadcast
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Fox Sports' Joe Buck gets word of his Hall of Fame selection as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award winner during halftime of Thursday's Bengals-Browns game.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Buck American sportscaster
Pro Football Hall of Fame Professional sports hall of fame in Canton, Ohio
Fox Sports Networks American regional sports networks
Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award American football award
