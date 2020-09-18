Joe Buck surprised by Pro Football Hall of Fame selection during live broadcast

The new NFL season kicks off tonight and it will be different from years past. The coronavirus pandemic has forced new protocols for fans, players and team..

One day after criticizing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for discussing depression, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless addressed his comments, did not apologize.

49ers DE Solomon Thomas called out Skip Bayless on Friday a day after the Fox Sports analyst drew ire for his comments on Cowboys' Dak Prescott.

Skip Bayless questioned Dak Prescott's ability to be a leader after Cowboys QB described depression in offseason over COVID and his brother's death.

Broncos Fan "Rescue Rob" Is Now Part Of The Pro Football Hall Of Fame



Broncos super fan "Rescue Rob" is now part of the 2020 Ford Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:28 Published 1 week ago

Colin Kaepernick is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame



Sports Pulse: A fan took matters into his own hands and nominated Colin Kaepernick for the Hall of Fame Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:05 Published 2 weeks ago