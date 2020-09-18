Cleveland Browns defeat Cincinnati Bengals in high-scoring 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

(JT)BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🐊 RT @nickkosko59: Baker Mayfield is feeling dangerous tonight and Joe Burrow is tossing dimes. Who says Thursday Night Football with the #Be… 4 hours ago Nick Kosko Baker Mayfield is feeling dangerous tonight and Joe Burrow is tossing dimes. Who says Thursday Night Football with… https://t.co/ggUZmq9xIC 4 hours ago 247Sports Former Cleveland Browns great Joe Thomas says Baker Mayfield is aware he needs to prove himself in 2020, "or they m… https://t.co/T3bzIUdzdr 5 hours ago BrownsDailyMockDraft RT @TheOBR: ICYMI: #Browns Baker Mayfield Said The Offenses Potential Isn't "False Hopes" https://t.co/a5YmAoETvr https://t.co/t2xZEICWDu 10 hours ago Brandon Pope TV RT @MaryKayCabot: #Browns future HOFer Joe Thomas still believes Baker Mayfield is their franchise QB, but says Mayfield knows he must prov… 10 hours ago LetterAfterTBeforeV Ive never REALLY watched a Baker Mayfield game from start to finish with the Browns. Im gonna do that tonight to se… https://t.co/psXsO0Jd7h 12 hours ago SB So Stephen A Smith says Baker Mayfield got Hue Jackson fired. You sure it wasn’t that he was 3- 36-1 as HC. #Browns 13 hours ago Nathaniel Westlake Baker Mayfield Joe Burrow Basically the same prop odds. Baker in his 3rd year with a loaded team around him Vs… https://t.co/qzdU9ReQiN 14 hours ago