|
Cleveland Browns defeat Cincinnati Bengals in high-scoring 'Thursday Night Football' showdown
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Cleveland Browns thwarted the comeback attempt by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cincinnati Bengals National Football League franchise in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he won't kneel during national anthem, reversing his earlier decisionBrowns QB Baker Mayfield had vowed to kneel during anthem, but Saturday, he wrote he had changed his mind and didn't want to create more division.
USATODAY.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Joe Burrow American football quarterback
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this