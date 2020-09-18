Global  
 

What we learned: Cincinnati Bengals' No. 1 pick Joe Burrow impressive, despite loss to Cleveland Browns

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020
Joe Burrow attempted an astonishing 61 passes, but the Browns' running game gashed the Bengals for 215 yards rushing in Thursday night's win.
LaVar Arrington: Baker Mayfield is playing for his job in tonight's matchup against Joe Burrow | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington: Baker Mayfield is playing for his job in tonight's matchup against Joe Burrow | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

 LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is playing for his job tonight against Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals. Hear why LaVar believes Baker can't be showed up by rookie QB Joe Burrow.

Cleveland Browns defeat Cincinnati Bengals in high-scoring 'Thursday Night Football' showdown

 The Cleveland Browns thwarted the comeback attempt by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he won't kneel during national anthem, reversing his earlier decision

 Browns QB Baker Mayfield had vowed to kneel during anthem, but Saturday, he wrote he had changed his mind and didn't want to create more division.
Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled

Odell Beckham Jr. Says NFL Season Should be Cancelled

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver called out NFL owners, who he says "don't see players as human".

Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow's NFL futures | THE HERD

Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow's NFL futures | THE HERD

Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield will face off tonight at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns start Week 2 of the NFL season. In this Best for Last segment, Colin Cowherd predicts both..

Colin Cowherd critiques Joe Burrow's debut opener in Week 1 loss to Chargers | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd critiques Joe Burrow's debut opener in Week 1 loss to Chargers | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd critiques Cincinnati Bengals' rookie Joe Burrow after his debut opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hear why Colin is very impressed with Burrow's performance despite the lack of..

The other Bengals weapons

The other Bengals weapons

When Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow steps under center in Week 1 against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium, he'll have plenty of weapons to pass to.

Social media has fun roasting Browns' Week 1 loss

 The Browns did Browns things on Sunday. By that, it means they lost and had some embarrassing moments.
