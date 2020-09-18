|
ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win US deal as deadline looms: Sources
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
By David Shepardson, Stephen Nellis and Echo Wang China's ByteDance is planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the U.S. government, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. ByteDance is racing to clinch an agreement with the White House that will stave off a U.S. ban on TikTok that President Donald Trump has threatened could happen as early as next week. Trump ordered ByteDance last month to divest TikTok amid U.S. concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans who use the app could be passed on to China's Communist Party government. On...
